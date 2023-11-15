Hamas say US Al-Shifa remarks give Israel 'green light' to target hospitals

[Source: BBC News]

Hamas has just responded to comments made by the US tonight, that there is intelligence showing the group has a command centre under Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Hamas denies it have bases under hospitals.

“These statements give a green light to the Israeli occupation to commit further brutal massacres targeting hospitals, with the goal of destroying Gaza’s healthcare system and displacing Palestinians,” Hamas said.

Earlier, Gaza’s health ministry also reacted to claims made by the IDF about a different hospital – Rantisi. The IDF released a video claiming Hamas was using the hospital building to hold hostages and store weapons.

“The Israeli occupation’s presentation about Rantisi Children’s Hospital is a theatrical farce with no credible evidence worthy of response,” the ministry of health said, saying the video was staged and giving a bullet point list of bits of the video it disputes.

The health ministry added: “In conclusion, even if there were any security or military reasons as claimed, is it acceptable under international humanitarian law to destroy hospitals and burn them with patients, medical staff, and displaced individuals inside, based on the possibility of a security objective?”