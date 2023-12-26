Hamas, Islamic Jihad reject Gaza gov. overhaul for permanent ceasefire, Egyptian sources say

[Source: Reuters]

Hamas and the allied Islamic Jihad have rejected an Egyptian proposal that they relinquish power in the Gaza Strip in return for a permanent ceasefire, two Egyptian security sources told Reuters.

Two officials from Hamas and the Islamic Jihad groups later separately denied what the sources said about the talks.

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, added: “There can be no negotiations without a complete stop to the aggression.”

“The Hamas leadership is aiming with all its might for a complete, not temporary, end to the aggression and massacres of our people,” he said, referring to the more than 20,000 Palestinians killed during the 11-week war with Israel.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior Islamic Jihad official familiar with the Cairo talks echoed al-Rishq’s denial.

The Egyptian sources said that both Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which have been holding separate talks with Egyptian mediators in Cairo, had rejected offering any concessions beyond the possible release of more hostages seized on Oct. 7 when militants broke into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people.

Egypt proposed a “vision” rather than a concrete plan, also backed by Qatari mediators, that would involve a ceasefire in exchange for the release of more hostages, and lead to a broader agreement involving a permanent ceasefire along with an overhaul of leadership in Gaza, which is currently led by Hamas.

Egypt proposed elections while offering assurances to Hamas that its members would not be chased or prosecuted, but the Islamist group rejected any concessions other than hostage releases, the sources said. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held in Gaza.

A Hamas official who recently visited Cairo had earlier declined to comment directly on specific offers of more temporary humanitarian truces and indicated the group’s rejection by repeating its official stance.

“We also said (to Egyptian officials) that the aid for our people must keep going and must increase and it must reach all the population in the north and the south,” the official said.

“After the aggression is stopped and the aid increased we are ready to discuss prisoner swaps,” the official added.