Germany blames Russia for UN Security Council bid defeat

[Source: BBC News]

Germany’s foreign minister says support for Ukraine and Israel may have cost votes after Berlin failed to secure a rotating spot on the UN Security Council.

Johann Wadephul described losing out to Portugal and Austria as a “bitter defeat” after a vote on which countries would become one of the five new members of the council was held on Wednesday evening.

“There is our firm support for Ukraine, the fact that Russia does not want such a voice at the Security Council,” Wadephul said, adding it was “no secret” Russia had stirred up sentiment against Germany.

There are five permanent members of the UN Security Council – China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US – and 10 temporary ones.

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“We have always taken a clear stance on certain issues, and these are positions that not all member states share,” Wadephul said.

“The fact that Germany must always assume a special responsibility for Israel in the Middle East conflict may also have cost votes,” he said.

Wadephul also, in part, blamed his country’s late entry into the race for the two-year term on the Security Council.

Russia has not responded to accusations it lobbied against Germany’s membership.

Germany secured 104 votes in its push for one of the two places on the council for the Western European and ​Others Group, with Portugal getting 134 votes in its favour ​and Austria 131.

Kyrgyzstan, Trinidad ​and Tobago and Zimbabwe were also elected to the Security Council, which is the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions ​such as imposing sanctions and authorising the use of force.

Missing out on the spot is a blow for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

He has been beleaguered at home and now embarrassed abroad, his critics in opposition parties say, given that he has advertised himself as a man who would boost Germany’s standing on the international stage.

Merz said Germany would continue to be a firm supporter of the international system and congratulated Austria and Portugal.

“This result does not alter the tasks we face at the United Nations. Germany remains a reliable pillar of the multilateral system,” he said.