Rabuka defends cost of Malimali inquiry

[Photo: Supplied]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the money spent on the Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali was necessary to protect the nation.

He says while the public has a right to know the cost of the inquiry, the findings and recommendations are already being handled by relevant authorities.

Rabuka says the expenditure on the Commission of Inquiry was justified, despite concerns over the amount of public funds used and the outcome of the investigation.

“No, at least those people who had been suspected of doing wrong, now know that they didn’t do anything wrong. Yeah, a lot of money will be spent. A lot of money spent on watching the nation, so that the few who break the law, do not break the law.”

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Rabuka says the public has the right to know how much was spent, but says the inquiry report itself was commissioned by the President and does not need to be tabled in Parliament.