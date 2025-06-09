Karan and Matai chase national records

[Yeshnil Karan]

Team Fiji’s Commonwealth Games athletics campaign is gathering momentum, with experienced campaigners Yeshnil Karan and Rusiate Matai arriving in Scotland confident of producing their best performances on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

While much of the spotlight has fallen on Fiji’s lone para-athlete Sitiveni Konataci, coach Mario Fesaitu says Karan and Matai have quietly laid the groundwork for a strong campaign through consistent preparation overseas.

Karan, who will contest the distance events, and high jumper Matai have remained under the guidance of their respective coaches, with regular updates giving the Fiji coaching staff confidence ahead of competition.

“Both athletes have been in the high-performance environment for some time now. They both have experience competing at this level. They’re both aiming for new national records and if that puts them into the finals, that’s probably their targets at the moment. So far, the reports we’ve been getting from their coaches is they’re doing well and they’re responding well to training.”

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The coach believes experience could prove crucial as both athletes prepare to compete against some of the Commonwealth’s best.

Rather than focusing solely on results, Fiji’s coaching staff wants the pair to embrace the occasion, believing relaxed athletes often deliver their strongest performances.

Fesaitu says the emphasis is on allowing Karan and Matai to enjoy the Games atmosphere while trusting the work they have already put in throughout their preparations.

With both athletes chasing personal and national milestones, Fiji will be hoping their performances can translate into places among the finalists and continue the nation’s proud tradition of producing memorable moments on the international stage.

Fesaitu has also encouraged members of the Fijian community in Scotland to turn out in support, saying the athletes would appreciate seeing familiar faces in the crowd as they begin their Commonwealth Games campaigns.