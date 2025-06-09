Ravalaca and Binnu may soon fight in the US:Buksh

A delegation from the United States of America will also witness the Kings Boxing Promotions event at the Vodafone Arena on Saturday and it may also open a door for our boxers to fight in the US.

This has been confirmed by promoter Naroon Buksh and he says they’re particularly interested in two of our boxers, Mikaele Ravalaca and Junior Binnu Singh.

Buksh says Ravalaca and Junior Binnu may get a shot with a fight in the US.

He also says the team from the United States have two fighters who will be fighting on Saturday.

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‘They might be getting a good fight in America soon, while they’re coming they are also bringing one boxer from Nigeria and one from USA and they will fight in Super middleweight’.

Tickets can be purchased at Sports World Damodar City and Waimanu Road Branches in Suva.

The gates will open at 1pm on Saturday with the first fight scheduled for 3pm.

Local fans can watch the action live and exclusive for $99 on VITI+ and $199FJD for overseas viewers.

Ravalaca’s WBA Oceania Lightweight title will be on the line in the main bout against Digari Mahesh of India.

The weigh-in will be held at Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva tomorrow at 2pm.