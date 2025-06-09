Kamikamica's no case to answer ruling set

[Photo: Supplied]

The Suva Magistrate Court will deliver its ruling on a no case to answer application by former Deputy Prime Minister, Manoa Kamikamica, for charges of perjury in two weeks.

The former DPM is charged with perjury and an alternative count of providing false information.

The defence lawyer, Wylie Clarke told the court that FICAC has not been able to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt and the key elements of the charge.

He says FICAC was not able to show the falsity of the charges and the witnesses didn’t prove the elements either through their evidence.

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Clarke states that the first witness, Janet Mason who assisted in the Commission of Inquiry hearing could only prove the COI process but not the truth of prior knowledge and false information allegedly committed by Kamikamica.

The Suva lawyer says Mason’s admissions are inconsistent and don’t prove the perjury elements.

He said the second witness, Government MP Kalaveti Ravu’s evidence is not relevant or material, as his diary entries cannot be proven it they ever occurred.

The defence further claimed that the statutory safeguards of corroboration has not been met and satisfied.

He asked that the charges against Kamikamica be dismissed and he be acquitted and they also sought for reasonable cost from FICAC for malicious prosecution and reputational harm.

FICAC counsel Josann Pene responded by stating that they have proven the elements of the charges by introducing relevant and admissible evidence.

Assisting FICAC counsel, Setefano Komiababa stated that Kamikamica should testify and defend his name.

The ruling will be delivered on August 3.