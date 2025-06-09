Draiba Primary School opens first hall after 80 years

PM Sitiveni Rabuka opens new hall

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has highlighted Draiba Primary School’s long-standing contribution to Fiji’s leadership, as the school officially opened its first dedicated hall nearly 80 years after it was established.

The new $104,000 facility was funded through the Prime Minister’s Small Grants Scheme and contributions from the school community.

Rabuka says the school has played a significant role in shaping national leaders, noting that three of Fiji’s recent Presidents Jioji Konrote, the late Ratu Epeli Nailatikau and Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, all attended Draiba Primary School.

“What other school in Fiji has produced three Presidents of the nation? If you didn’t know this, I want you to keep it as an inspiration to all annual intakes of the school, as they come in, to know how far students coming to this school can go in their lives.”

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Established in 1947 to educate the children of iTaukei civil servants and mould future young leaders, Draiba Primary School this year has 704 students.

The new hall will provide a dedicated space for assemblies, school functions and other activities under a proper roof.