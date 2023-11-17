For the first time, US prisoners graduate from top university

[Source: Reuters]

Northwestern University’s Prison Education Program welcomed its inaugural graduating class of incarcerated students, marking the first time a top-ranked U.S. university has awarded degrees to students in prison.

Evanston, Illinois-based Northwestern, which U.S. News & World Report ranks ninth for national universities, runs the program in partnership with Oakton College and the Illinois Department of Corrections.

It was a moving commencement ceremony for the 16 graduating men and their loved ones at the Stateville correctional facility in Crest Hill.

“I have no words for this, (it’s) otherworldly. Coming from where I came from, the things that I’ve been through and to be here is indescribable,” said graduate Michael Broadway after the ceremony.

Broadway attained his degree despite several setbacks, including battling stage 4 prostate cancer.

“I’m just so proud of him,” said his mother Elizabeth. “I really am. He looks so good in that gown.” Due to ill health, she had not seen Broadway since he was incarcerated in 2005, and during the ceremony the two shared tears and hugs as they made up for lost time.

Broadway, 51, is scheduled to be released in 2084.

If he is released before then, he said he would like to start a nonprofit focused on youth empowerment.