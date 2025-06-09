Exclusive: Cigna drops coverage of GLP-1 obesity drugs for its own employees

[Source: Reuters]
Health insurer Cigna (CI.N), opens new tab will stop covering GLP-1 weight-loss drugs including Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO), opens new tab Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N), opens new tab Zepbound in its employee health plan effective July 1, according to materials viewed by Reuters on Tuesday.
Details of the change in the Cigna Group Medical Plan were announced in an email to employees on June 1.
A Cigna spokesperson confirmed that it was ending the coverage.
A Cigna spokesperson confirmed that it was ending the coverage.
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