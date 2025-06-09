Exclusive: Cigna drops coverage of GLP-1 obesity drugs for its own employees

[Source: Reuters]

Health insurer Cigna (CI.N), opens new tab will ​stop covering GLP-1 weight-loss ‌drugs including Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO), opens new tab Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N), opens new tab Zepbound in ​its employee health plan ​effective July 1, according to ⁠materials viewed by Reuters on ​Tuesday.

Details of the change ​in the Cigna Group Medical Plan were announced in an email to ​employees on June 1.

A ​Cigna spokesperson confirmed that it was ‌ending ⁠the coverage.

A ​Cigna spokesperson confirmed that it was ‌ending ⁠the coverage.