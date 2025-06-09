China to send astronaut on year-long space mission as it eyes 2030 moon landing

[Source: Reuters]

China will send an astronaut to its space station on Sunday for a year, a record length for the country, ​enabling the study of long-duration human physiology in space as Beijing works towards its ambition of a crewed moon landing by 2030.

The Shenzhou-23 vessel is scheduled ‌to launch at 11:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) using the Long March-2F Y23 carrier rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, with three Chinese astronauts on board.

Payload specialist Li Jiaying, a former Hong Kong police inspector, will be the first astronaut from the city to take part in a Chinese space mission.

The other crew members are commander Zhu Yangzhu and pilot Zhang Yuanzhi, both from the People’s Liberation ​Army’s astronaut division.