Australian mushroom murderer Erin Patterson loses appeal bid

A general view of Erin Patterson’s house in Leongatha, Australia, June 24, 2025. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

An Australian woman convicted of murdering three of her estranged husband’s relatives with a meal laced with deadly mushrooms lost an attempt on ​Friday to appeal her conviction, with a court also quashing her chances of ‌parole.

Erin Patterson, 51, was found guilty last year of murdering her three elderly in-laws by serving them Beef Wellington contaminated with poisonous death cap mushrooms, in a case that captivated Australia.

She was sentenced to life in ​prison with a 33-year non-parole period, among the longest terms ever handed to a ​woman in the country.

Patterson has always denied wrongdoing, saying the deaths were ⁠accidental.

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She had appealed on multiple grounds, arguing that certain evidence should have been kept from ​the trial, that her cross-examination was unfair, and that a mistake placing the jury in the ​same hotel as other parties to the case compromised the result.

A panel of three judges on Friday said those grounds were insufficient for an appeal.

A separate appeal by the prosecution, which argued giving Patterson a non-parole ​period was inadequate in light of the seriousness of her crimes, was successful.

Patterson’s lawyer did not immediately respond ​to a request for ​comment.

A jury last ⁠year found Patterson invited her mother-in-law Gail Patterson, father-in-law Donald Patterson and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson to a 2023 lunch at her home in ​Leongatha, a town of about 6,000 people, some 135 km (84 miles) ​southeast of ⁠Melbourne, and fed them the poisoned lunch.

She was also convicted of the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson, Heather’s husband, who survived the meal.