Kamikamica denies government dumped CRC findings

[Photo: Fiji Media Association/Facebook]

The government’s proposed constitutional changes remain under scrutiny, with Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica claiming 75 per cent of the Constitutional Review Commission’s findings have been retained in the draft.

He rejects claims that the government has discarded the commission’s work, saying the changes followed extensive debate.

Speaking at the Fijian Media Association town hall meeting, Kamikamica cited the figure, which he attributed to a news report to challenge what he called the misconception that the CRC’s recommendations had been thrown out.

He acknowledged that the government had changed parts of the CRC document but insisted those changes were deliberate, following what he described as substantial debate and consideration of public views.

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His defence comes amid questions about the substance of the proposed amendments and the time allowed for public scrutiny.

Kamikamica argued that the current review could not be compared directly with the 1997 constitutional review, which he described as a scheduled exercise.

He said the present process followed an unsuccessful attempt to amend the constitution in March last year and a subsequent Supreme Court ruling.

He also maintained that Fijians had years to examine the 2013 Constitution and identify provisions they wanted changed.

But Opposition MP Premila Kumar challenged the government’s argument on timing, saying the public had just 11 days to submit written feedback on the proposed changes.

Kumar argued that constitutional reform required more time because people needed to understand the rights, electoral arrangements and other provisions that would shape the relationship between citizens and the state.