Fiji pineapples target global markets

Fiji’s pineapple industry is set for a major push into international markets following the signing of a new partnership between the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry and Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand.

In a statement, the two organizations have signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding aimed at developing a comprehensive branding, marketing and promotional strategy for the Fiji Pineapple brand.

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna says the partnership is an important step towards building a commercially sustainable and internationally competitive pineapple industry.

He says agriculture is no longer driven solely by production volumes, but also by the ability to differentiate products, build consumer confidence and connect quality products with strong brand stories.

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National pineapple production reached approximately 12,499 tonnes in 2025, highlighting the growing importance of the industry within Fiji’s non-sugar agriculture sector.

The partnership, supported by a joint investment of about $150,650, aims to position Fiji Pineapple as a premium product in regional and international markets.

PTI New Zealand Head of Mission and Trade Commissioner Glynis Miller says New Zealand imported around 9.7 million kilograms of pineapples worth $22.53 million in 2024, presenting opportunities for Fiji to expand its presence in the

market.

Under the agreement, both organizations will work on market intelligence, branding, export readiness, quality assurance and strengthening links between pineapple producers and buyers.

The Ministry further says the initiative is expected to create new opportunities for farmers, exporters and rural communities while supporting the long-term growth of Fiji’s pineapple industry.