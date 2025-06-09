Mallam calls for greater corporate support for boxing

ZEG Boxing Promotion promoter Alfaaz Mallam is urging more businesses to support boxing, saying sponsorship remains one of the biggest challenges facing the sport in Fiji.

Mallam believes boxing often struggles to attract the same level of corporate backing as more established sports such as rugby and football.

“It is very hard to find sponsors for boxing. I don’t really know the reason for that. Most companies prefer to sponsor either soccer or rugby.”

Despite those challenges, Mallam says next week’s ZEG Boxing Promotion demonstrates the growing profile of the sport, with international promoters and sanctioning bodies involved in the event.

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“This is a big show. If we have American promoters and sanctioned bodies coming down, it’s not small. It’s a big event for Fiji and we should be proud that we can run such programmes with these people here.”

Mallam says increased sponsorship would not only help events grow but would also provide businesses with valuable exposure while supporting local athletes.

“If you are coming on board as a sponsor, there is good mileage for you also. You will be involved in supporting local talent to get somewhere in the world.”

The ZEG Boxing Promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, with the tournament available live on Viti+ for $99 FJD locally and $189 FJD for viewers overseas.