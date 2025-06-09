Cybersecurity gaps threaten Fiji’s digital future

Fiji’s digital expansion risks exposing businesses, government systems and essential services to cyberattacks unless security is built into the process from the outset.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says cyber threats now carry consequences beyond information technology, with the potential to compromise national security, disrupt economic activity and erode public trust.

Addressing the National Cybersecurity and Resilience Convention 2026, Kamikamica warns that as Fiji moves more services and transactions online, criminals are finding new ways to exploit digital vulnerabilities.

The Government’s National Cybersecurity and Resilience Strategy 2026–2031 sets the direction for how Fiji will prevent cyber threats, manage attacks and restore systems after disruptions.

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“Digitisation can also help businesses improve productivity, reduce transaction costs and compete more effectively in regional and international markets. But with these opportunities obviously comes responsibility. As our dependence on digital systems grows, so too does our exposure to cyber threats. Criminals are becoming more sophisticated. Fraud is increasingly conducted online. Personal information is being targeted. Essential services face potential disruption, and emerging technologies like AI are creating new vulnerabilities that demand our attention.”

However, Kamikamica says the challenge is ensuring security keeps pace with the country’s growing dependence on digital technology.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Communications Avish Naidu says the convention brings together technology companies and key stakeholders to strengthen cybersecurity preparedness.

The Government says Fiji’s digital growth must be matched by stronger safeguards, the ability to respond to attacks and investment in digital skills.