Mason praises O’Meley’s impact on Bati

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Former NRL star and Australian Kangaroos representative Willie Mason has praised assistant coach Mark O’Meley for his influence on the Vodafone Fiji Bati, particularly in strengthening the side’s defensive structure and attention to detail.

Mason says O’Meley’s coaching fingerprints are evident in how Fiji defend, move the ball, and maintain their line speed, describing him as a highly detailed coach who has quickly earned the players’ respect.

He also commended O’Meley for embracing the team’s culture and building strong connections within the camp, with head coach Mick Potter also playing a key role in shaping the side.

Mason believes the Bati’s performance against Australia showed just how far they have progressed, with Fiji keeping the defending champions under pressure through well-executed attacking combinations and opportunities created in key positions.

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He says the organisation and discipline on display are encouraging signs as the Bati continue their push at the World Cup.

The Vodafone Fiji Bati will meet New Zealand in a do-or-die clash tomorrow at 4.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Fiji Bulikula take on France at 2.20pm.

You can watch all the LIVE action on FBC Sports.