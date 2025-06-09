Upgraded Matuku road network opens

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, has officially opened the upgraded road network on Matuku Island in the Lau Group.

The Matuku Island Roads Upgrade Project has an approved budget of $3.67 million and covers 19.53 kilometres of road serving seven villages: Natokalau, Yaroi, Lomati, Raviravi, Makadru, Levukaidaku and Qalikarua.

The project includes road clearing, drainage improvements and gravelling works aimed at improving accessibility and road conditions across the island.

Tuisawau said the upgraded roads will improve access to schools, health services and transport links for residents, including farmers and fishers who rely on the road network for their daily activities.

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The road upgrades also serve four schools on the island: Yaroi Primary School, Delaiverata District School, Qalikarua District School and Matuku Secondary School.

Work on the project began on 24 July 2025, with $2.05 million spent to date.

The project forms part of ongoing efforts to improve transport infrastructure and connectivity in Fiji’s rural and maritime communities.