Family fuels Navale’s Bati dream

For Caleb Navale, the dream of representing Fiji on rugby league’s biggest stage has always been bigger than the game itself.

Inspired by his family and driven by the example of fellow forward Daniel Saifiti, Navale is determined to make every moment count as the Bati chase a semifinal spot at the Rugby League World Cup.

The 23-year-old lock has emerged as a key figure in Fiji’s forward pack, leading the way in metres gained and tackles while averaging more than 70 minutes on the field in the opening two matches.

Much of that influence comes from watching Daniel Saifiti, whose aggression and simplicity have helped shape Navale’s approach to the game.

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Daniel’s twin brother, Jacob Saifiti, is also part of the current Bati squad, giving Navale another powerful forward to learn from during the campaign.

“I was just trying to follow his lead. Last week he was just hitting people with his shoulders, and I felt like that was something I could improve on instead of just catching attackers. I think the biggest thing I’m learning from him is he keeps it so simple. It’s just aggression. The game is so simple to him, but that’s why he’s one of the best forwards in the game.”

Navale’s rise has been anything but straightforward.

A ruptured ACL in February threatened to derail his season and his hopes of wearing the Bati jersey.

But the Manly Sea Eagles middle worked tirelessly through rehabilitation, returning to the NRL in just over six months to prove he was ready for the challenge.

That determination has brought him to a World Cup campaign where Fiji is proving it belongs among the competition’s heavyweights.

Facing Australia in front of a packed Suncorp Stadium last Sunday was a moment Navale will not forget, with the Bati pushing the Kangaroos closer than many expected.

“When I was walking out, it was a packed stadium… 40,000 just hit me. It was a bit of a pinch-me moment, and I just had to take it in for a second. I thought about how I started the year, and just to get here was a bit of a full-circle moment.”

The performance has strengthened Navale’s belief that Fiji can match the world’s best, a confidence he hopes to carry into Saturday’s crucial clash against New Zealand, with a semi-final place at stake.

For Navale, however, the prospect of going even further carries a deeper meaning.

His father, Eparama, represented Fiji at the 2000 Rugby League World Cup and hails from Biausevu in southwest Viti Levu, while his mother’s roots are in Mokani in the southeast.

Having his parents in the stands at Suncorp Stadium, proudly waving their flags, made the occasion even more special.

“They’re big supporters and they were in the crowd waving their flags and that, so it was good seeing them.”

Now, he wants to give his family and the people of Fiji another reason to celebrate by helping the Bati defy expectations and secure a place in the final four.

Written off by many in a pool labelled the ‘group of death’, Fiji has already shown it can challenge the tournament’s best.

Navale believes another strong performance against New Zealand could take the side one step closer to making history.

“I don’t think anyone’s really given us a chance coming into this pool… and I think we showed we can go toe-to-toe with the best. If we can do it against New Zealand, that would be incredible.”

Fiji Bati will meet the Kiwis in a do-or-die clash tomorrow at 4.30pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.