TSLS hubs digitalizes services

[Photo: FILE]

The Tertiary Students Loan Services has launched its My TSLS hub, an online platform dedicated to providing a variety of it services all under one digital roof.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the hub will connect TSLS with students to better deliver services and much-needed information.

TSLS Chief Executive Dr Apisalome Movono says given the changes in the education ecosystem, the launch of the hub allows TSLS to match their services with the needs of their consumers.

Movono says students who wish to apply for their scholarships will be able to apply without going through different portals and links.

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The hub enables current TSLS students to access student record, scholarship details and allowance notifications.

Prospective and sponsored students are also able to directly book counseling sessions through the platform.

Registrations for the platform will open on November 1st with the 2027 TSLS scholarship application portal expected to open on December 4th.