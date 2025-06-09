Fisheries consultations reach Rotuma

The Ministry of Fisheries has continued its nationwide consultations on the proposed Inshore Fisheries Management Bill and Community Based Fisheries Management framework, holding discussions in Rotuma with about 50 participants at the Malahaha District Hall.

Participants included the Chairman of the Rotuma Council and District Chief of Itumuta, Gagaj Manav, District Chief of Itutiu, Gagaj Vakatua, government officials, traditional leaders, fishers and farmers from districts across the island.

The consultations focused on gathering community views on the proposed legislation and fisheries management approaches.

Ministry officials highlighted the importance of Rotuma’s participation, noting that the island’s customary fishing rights and administration operate under the Rotuma Act and Rotuma Lands Act, making its perspective significant in the development of the Bill.

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The Rotuma Council is expected to submit a formal response on behalf of the island’s communities.

Consultations in Rotuma will continue until November 4 as part of the Ministry’s efforts to engage coastal communities in the management and protection of inshore fisheries resources, food security and livelihoods.