Draunidalo warns of investor fallout

[Photo: File]

One Nation Party President Roko Tupou Draunidalo has questioned the government’s push for a new constitution and its implications for investor confidence.

Speaking at the Fijian Media Association town hall meeting at FNU last night, Draunidalo said investors look at the risks of putting money into a country.

This, she states, includes the stability of its laws and political system.

She argued that the constitution sits at the top of the country’s legal framework and warned that the way it is being treated could affect how investors view Fiji.

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Draunidalo also pointed to the economic pressures facing communities, saying Fiji could not afford to undermine investor confidence.

Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube also criticised the review process, questioning why it was being rushed when many people, in his view, did not understand the proposed changes and had not been given enough opportunity to make their views heard.

Narube also alleged there was a hidden agenda behind the timetable.

Draunidalo said investors were waiting to see the outcome of the next general election.