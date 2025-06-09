Naruma and Boginisoko return for Nadi

[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

McDonalds Nadi captain, Peni Naruma, will lead his side tomorrow in the Skipper Cup final against Nadroga at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Last weekend he made his FIJI Water Flying Fijians debut against Japan in Tokyo and missed the semifinal.

Nadi has released its match-day 23, and Naruma returns to wear the number four jersey.

Another Nadi player who made his Flying Fijians debut last week was Nacani Boginisoko, who will come off the bench.

Article continues after advertisement

The jetsetters have Osea Sauvi, Luke Nasau and Joshua Uluibau up front with Naruma and Jolame Luvevou as locks.

The loose forwards are Ebenezer Tuidraki, Jonetani Suguturaga and Meli Derenalagi.

The halves combination of Anasa Raqili and Kitione Taliga has been retained along with the midfield partners, Joseva Vuniyayawa and Akuila Momo.

Sitiveni Etuate, Mosese Naura and Rafaele Tunidau are the back three.

Nadi last won the title in 2022 while Nadroga lifted the trophy two years ago.

The sides meet in the Skipper Cup final in Lautoka tomorrow at 3pm.

Nadroga will face Nadi in the Under-20 final at 11am. Nasinu will meet Namosi in the Marama final at 1pm, followed by the men’s Skipper Cup final at 3pm.

VITI Plus will stream the Marama and men’s finals on pay-per-view. Tickets cost $29 for viewers in Fiji and FJD $59 for viewers overseas.