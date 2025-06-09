People’s Alliance lead opinion poll

[Photo: Supplied]

The People’s Alliance leads a new opinion poll, but an illustrative seat projection suggests it would need coalition partners to form the next government.

Centre for Democracy and Dialogue Chief Executive Nilesh Lal says the party recorded 27.5 percent support among decided voters surveyed.

Unity Fiji followed with 13.6 percent, ahead of SODELPA on 13.1 percent and the National Federation Party on 12.5 percent.

Lal says the findings point to a fragmented political landscape, with support spread across several parties.

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The centre’s illustrative allocation places the People’s Alliance on 16 seats, short of the 28 needed for a majority in a 55-member Parliament.

Lal stresses that the projection is based on survey preferences and does not represent an election result.

When all respondents are included, People’s Alliance support stands at 22.5 percent, while 16.3 percent remain undecided.

Lal says the choices of undecided voters could influence the outcome of the next election.

The survey was conducted through telephone interviews across Fiji’s four administrative divisions during September and October.

Respondents were asked about their voting intentions, preferred prime minister, issues influencing their choices and whether their party preferences could change.

Lal says national results were adjusted using geographic and ethnic population benchmarks.

The centre plans further surveys to track changes in public opinion.