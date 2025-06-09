Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certification

Republican US Senator Dan Sullivan and Democratic US Senate candidate Mary Peltola participate in a debate in Anchorage, Alaska. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

President Donald Trump’s administration filed a revised lawsuit on Thursday seeking to block Alaska’s election results if Republican incumbent ​Dan Sullivan loses narrowly and issued more than 40 subpoenas and document requests in its probe, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The revised complaint by the US ‌Justice Department cited a New York Times report that Democratic operatives recruited another candidate named Sullivan who could siphon votes from the incumbent. The Justice Department said the effort was intended to mislead voters and help elect Democratic candidate Mary Peltola.

The suit raises the prospect of a messy fight over a contest that could determine US Senate control in next Tuesday’s midterm elections. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority, while Democrats need a net gain of four seats.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy also called for a ​state investigation into the allegations.

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Peltola’s former campaign ​manager, Elisa Rios, who was fired in August, told the Times that Peltola was aware of the effort.

Peltola’s campaign, which did not immediately respond to the amended ⁠complaint. Reuters has not independently verified the Times report.

The Times reported on Wednesday that Peltola aides worked with campaign lawyers and staff at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee to recruit two candidates who could siphon ​votes from the incumbent Republican Sullivan, including a retired teacher named Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., who is on the ballot without a party affiliation.

The DSCC also denied involvement and accused Republicans of propping up candidates of ​their own in other races.