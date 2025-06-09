[Photo: File]

Northern families will have the opportunity to enjoy Diwali celebrations without worrying about entry costs, as Rewa Diwali Dhoom returns to Labasa tomorrow with a full day of free entertainment and activities.

Organised by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two, the event will be held at Damodar City Labasa.

FBC Radio Manager Renuka Goundar says the decision to bring the event back to Labasa is aimed at giving Northern listeners an opportunity to enjoy Diwali celebrations, as most major activities are usually held in the Western and Central divisions.

She says the event is also an opportunity for families to come together and enjoy activities suitable for people of all ages.

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“This year’s programme will feature a mix of traditional and modern entertainment, with the Masti Arts Dance Group preparing special performances following recent training in India. The group will bring a fresh Bollywood experience while keeping the spirit of Diwali culture and traditions alive. Music lovers can also look forward to performances by Bandish Musical Group, while Riya and Kavya Pillai will lead the Kirtan session from 5pm to 7pm. The performances will also be livestreamed for audiences who cannot attend in person.”

The celebrations will also include Diya decoration, Rangoli and poster-making competitions, giving children, students and other participants an opportunity to showcase their creativity.

A Rewa sweet-making competition will also give participants a chance to display their cooking skills using Rewa products, with prizes to be won.

Goundar says registration for the competitions remains open until tomorrow, and interested participants can contact the Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two studios.

Activities will begin at midday, while the main entertainment programme will run from 7pm to 10pm.

Goundar is encouraging Labasa families to make the most of the free event, saying it is an opportunity for the Northern community to celebrate together.