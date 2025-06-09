Four killed in crash of Italian helicopter on EU mission in Bosnia

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

An Italian military helicopter operating with the EU peacekeeping mission in Bosnia ​and Herzegovina crashed on Thursday, killing four people and injuring ‌11 others, Italy’s defence ministry said.

Two of those killed were members of the Italian army and two belonged to the Italian Red Cross’s Volunteer Military ​Corps, the ministry said. It added that all 11 injured ​were receiving treatment and none was in a life-threatening condition. ⁠A total of 15 people were on board.

ANSA news agency reported ​the helicopter came down in the village of Gorice in ​Brcko district. Images carried by local media showed a military transport helicopter overturned on ‌the ⁠ground and shattered into pieces.

The aircraft had been deployed as part of Operation Althea, run by the European Union Force, which ​oversees the implementation ​of the Dayton ⁠Peace Agreement.

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Italy’s defence ministry said the cause of the crash was under investigation and that inquiries were ​underway to establish the circumstances of the accident.

Italian ​Prime Minister ⁠Giorgia Meloni also expressed her condolences, writing on X: “My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those who, as part of ⁠the ​mission to promote peace and stability in ​the region are experiencing hours of anguish.”