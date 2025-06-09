Hill credits wife for boxing journey

[Source: File]

As he prepares to face Isikeli Senidoko at next Saturday’s ZEG Boxing Promotion in Suva, veteran boxer Winston Hill has paid tribute to the person who has stood by him throughout his career: his wife.

Hill says while athletes often receive the spotlight for their achievements, the sacrifices made by family members behind the scenes should not be overlooked.

“My wife’s been there from day one. We’ve seen the highs and lows together.”

The experienced boxer believes the perspective of a spouse often reveals a side of sport that fans rarely see.

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“There’s definitely an interview that you should do with the spouse of an athlete. It can be rugby, netball, boxing, or any sport. The perspective from the spouse will tell you a different story.”

Hill says his wife has supported him throughout every stage of his journey, from his amateur days to his professional boxing career.

“For me, from day one, it’s been my then-partner and now-wife, and we’re still punching on inside and outside the ring.”

Hill will meet Isikeli Senidoko as part of next Saturday’s ZEG Boxing Promotion at Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The ZEG Boxing Promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, with the tournament available live on Viti+ for $99 FJD locally and $189 FJD for viewers overseas.