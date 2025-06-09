Cane harvesting seasons nears end

The sugarcane harvesting season is nearing its end, with the Lautoka mill having closed and the Rarawai mill preparing to shut down, while crushing at the Labasa mill is expected to continue for another week.

Minister for Sugar Tomasi Tunabuna says the season has had a challenging start, but acknowledges farmers for their resilience despite the difficulties faced.

Tunabuna says some sectors delayed harvesting to address other needs, but he is grateful that most sectors, including those in the North, eventually began harvesting.

“But despite assistance, there were some sectors that delayed their harvesting due to other needs that they wanted to address. But I’m thankful that most of the sectors, even up in the north, started harvesting

then. It was a very good thing to do and a very wise decision to make for the fact that those who harvested earlier stand to have very, very good crops for next year.”

Meanwhile, Sugar Cane Growers Fund Chief Executive Officer Raj Sharma says the Fund continues to assist farmers despite the challenges facing the industry.

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“In ten months, we have done quite a number of things for our farmers and we continue to do that despite the challenges, constraints that we have in sugarcane industry.”

The Sugar Cane Growers Council had earlier scheduled the Lautoka mill to end crushing on October 25, followed by Rarawai on October 28.

Under that schedule, all cane was to be harvested and delivered to Lautoka by October 24, and to Rarawai by October 27.

Only the Labasa mill was scheduled to end crushing on November 6, with harvesting and deliveries to be completed by November 5.