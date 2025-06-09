Bakery offers youth second chances

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The new bakery at Chevalier Training Centre is expected to give vulnerable young men a second chance by providing practical skills, work opportunities and a pathway towards financial independence.

The bakery, officially handed over by Minister for Women, Children, Social Protection and Cohesion Sashi Kiran, will also generate income to support the Centre’s operations.

It will train young men, including those transitioning from the juvenile justice system and those experiencing homelessness, in baking skills that could help them secure employment or start their own businesses.

Minister Kiran says the initiative is about more than producing bread, as it aims to restore hope and build confidence among young people who are working to rebuild their lives.

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She acknowledged the vision of the late Father Kevin Barr, who dedicated his work to reducing poverty and giving vulnerable young people a second chance.

The project received support from Flour Mills of Fiji, which provided technical assistance and baking training for the students.

Kiran says the skills gained could open employment opportunities in bakeries, supermarkets, hotels and the tourism industry.

The bakery will add to the Centre’s existing vocational programmes in carpentry, cabinetmaking, automotive, welding, animal husbandry and agriculture.

The Ministry’s Department of Social Protection will also carry out regular monitoring visits to ensure the bakery remains sustainable.