Narube questions public readiness for referendum

[Photo: Supplied]

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube has challenged the Coalition Government’s decision to push ahead with its constitutional reform timetable.

He states the will of the people must take precedence over the government’s determination to hold the referendum on December 9.

During the Fijian Media Association’s town hall meeting, Narube challenged Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica’s repeated denials of a hidden agenda behind the proposed amendments.

He questioned whether Kamikamica’s assurance that he was unaware of any ulterior motive was enough to dismiss concerns that one could exist.

Article continues after advertisement

Narube also took issue with the government’s argument that voters could simply reject the proposed Constitution at the referendum.

He said many Fijians were still struggling to understand the proposed changes and needed more time to consider what was being put to them.

Kamikamica maintained that the referendum would give the people the final say, arguing that voters who opposed the changes could vote against them.