Prasad takes NFP concerns to PM

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad has taken the party’s concerns over the proposed Constitution to the Prime Minister.

The party has submitted recommendations for changes while leaving the party’s final position on the Bill unresolved.

Prof Prasad’s response at the FMA town hall meeting night exposed the uncertainty facing the Coalition Government as it seeks support for Constitution Amendment Bill No. 32.

Pressed on why NFP was seeking more time despite being part of the Coalition Government, Prof Prasad said he had written to the Prime Minister outlining the party’s proposals and suggestions on the process.

Article continues after advertisement

He said NFP would hold a press conference on Saturday to explain its position and the way forward.

The party’s objections, as set out in the discussion, centre on the timetable and process. Prof Prasad did not identify the specific constitutional provisions NFP wants changed in this exchange, nor did he confirm that the party had formally decided to vote against the bill.