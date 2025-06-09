Timely support for RFMF

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has secured a timely sponsorship deal with a major local mineral water company as preparations intensify for the 2026 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl competition next month.

Lieutenant Colonel Jiuta Baleisolomoni thanked R3 Water for its support during the official handover of bottled water to assist military teams with their training ahead of the annual sporting event.

R3 Natural Mineral Water, a locally sourced bottled water company based in Nasau, Nadi, has stepped in to support the RFMF teams as they prepare for the highly anticipated competition.

Lieutenant Colonel Baleisolomoni said the sponsorship had come at the right time, with the tournament fast approaching, and acknowledged the company’s contribution towards the teams’ preparations.

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“We’re thankful to R3 for coming on board and showing their support. It really means a lot us all the teams competing. We’ve been checking up with the teams, training has been coming well and everyone is excited.”

This year’s Sukuna Bowl competition will feature 11 sporting disciplines over two days, bringing together the RFMF and the Fiji Police Force in one of the country’s most anticipated annual sporting events.