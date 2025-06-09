Youths demand answers, not constitutional speeches

[Photo: Supplied]

Pressing social issues, not constitutional reform, dominated questions from young people at last night’s Fijian Media Association town hall meet.

They challenged political leaders on water shortages, struggling rural services, agricultural neglect and government accountability.

Water shortages, poor rural services, the state of agriculture, access to justice and the removal of FICAC featured prominently in their questions to political leaders.

One Youth Leader Ria Dutt questioned why constitutional reform was taking priority when residents of Uciwai in Nadi had reportedly endured prolonged water shortages, with some communities going without supply for two weeks.

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She said even Uciwai Primary School lacked reliable access to clean water, raising concerns about the Government’s drought preparedness and contingency plans.

Other youths questioned whether Section 34 of the proposed Bill would give vulnerable workers and families meaningful legal protection, while farmer Nishal Narain challenged the government to explain its focus on constitutional change when the agriculture sector continued to struggle. Another youth questioned the decision to remove FICAC.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica acknowledged the concerns and thanked the youths for raising issues he said were important to the country’s future.

On Uciwai’s water crisis, he gave Dutt his personal phone number, asking her to contact him so he could alert the Water Authority of Fiji’s chief executive and push for an immediate response.

On Section 34, Kamikamica said the proposed provision introduced a constitutional commitment to pursue a just minimum wage, which he described as a new addition to the Constitution.

He also defended the government’s reform agenda, arguing that 75 per cent of the Constitution Review Commission’s recommendations had been incorporated into the draft.

However, when pressed on FICAC’s removal, Kamikamica declined to comment, saying he had recently had issues with the institution.

Former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry blamed longstanding governance failures for the country’s social and infrastructure problems, while Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube pointed to political leadership and accountability.

Opposition MP Premila Kumar called for reduced government spending to free up funds for essential services, while SODELPA Leader Aseri Radrodro argued that constitutional reform required wider public consultation and more time.