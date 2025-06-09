Walter Koenig, Chekov of ‘Star Trek’ fame, dies at 90

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Walter Koenig, who played exuberant Russian navigator Pavel Chekov on the original “Star Trek” series and many of the franchise’s ensuing films, has died at the age of 90.

The actor died “of old age at home in North Hollywood” on Sunday, his agent Zachery McGinnis said in an email.

Although Koenig’s Chekov – with his modified mop-top haircut and thick accent – is remembered as a critical crew member aboard the USS Enterprise, he was actually added to the program in its second season as creator Gene Roddenberry was looking to add a youthful sex symbol to the show.

“They were looking for somebody who would create the same kind of following that Davy Jones and The Monkees had,” Koenig said in a Star Trek DVD special feature interview.

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Chekov debuted on the show in 1967, at the height of Cold War tension between the United States and the Soviet Union, when having a proud Russian character as one of the “good guys” was novel. But Roddenbery prized Koenig’s fresh-faced appearance, even though he was only five years younger than stars William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy.

“We badly need a young man aboard the Enterprise – we need youthful attitudes and perspectives,” Roddenberry said in a 1968 memo to producers.

Background

Koenig was born in Chicago, a first generation American born to Lithuanian immigrants. Within months of his birth, his family moved to Europe for his father’s job as an interpreter, but returned to the United States when Koenig became sick with colic, he said in a 2013 interview with the Archive of American Television.

Koenig first studied acting at New York’s legendary Neighborhood Playhouse, alongside James Caan and Christopher Lloyd. Chekov was Koenig’s first major TV role after a few bit parts, frequently as characters much younger than his own age. That included a small role in the first week of the long-running soap opera “General Hospital” in 1963.

One of his first roles was as a young Russian defector in the short-lived series “Mr. Novak,” which put Koenig on the casting radar for a proud Russian character.

Chekov spoke with a distinctive and polarizing accent – which the franchise itself ridiculed in one movie with Chekov asking confused strangers for directions to the nearest “nuclear wessels” – but Koenig bristled at the notion that he didn’t take the dialect seriously.

“People who were taking Russian in college would say to me, ‘You know, your accent’s all wrong,’” Koenig said in an interview with Jacobs Brown Press, the publisher of his autobiography. “My father was Lithuanian. Russian was his first language, and that’s where I picked it up.”

‘Something unexpected happened’

Although the character of Chekov was created largely as teenybopper eye candy, Koenig earned the respect of fans and other cast members.

“Something unexpected happened. It turned out that Walter was a good actor,” Nimoy joked when Koenig received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012, “and he took these slim dimensions of a character that had been handed to him, and he created a three-dimensional flesh-and-blood person.”

Chekov’s most memorable scene came years later in the second “Star Trek” film, in which Chekov is tortured by an eel obtained by the movie’s bad guy, Khan Noonien Singh, played by Ricardo Montalbán. The worm-like creature enters Chekov’s ear and wraps itself around his brain, producing what is considered one of the cringiest scenes of the franchise, with Koenig emitting a blood-curdling scream.

“I’m going to my grave with the epitaph, ‘Here lies Walter Koenig. He screamed good,’” he once mused.

After appearing in six “Star Trek” films, Koenig was touched by his own family tragedy. His son Andrew Koenig, an actor who had a recurring role in the sitcom “Growing Pains,” went missing while on a trip to Vancouver.

The elder Koenig and his wife flew to Vancouver to join the search and was nearby when his son’s body was discovered in a park on February 25, 2010. He was 41 years old.

“My son took his own life,” Walter Koenig said at a news conference. “He was obviously in a lot of pain.”

While much of Koenig’s identity and income were tied to his “Star Trek” character, he also wrote books and screenplays.

Later sci-fi work

Koenig reentered the world of science fiction TV at the age of 57 with a recurring role on a show that shared many similarities with the “Star Trek” franchise.

On “Babylon 5,” Koenig played Alfred Bester, a brusque telepath with a mysterious past who was written for the actor by show creator J. Michael Straczynski.

Koenig found the character more satisfying than playing Chekov, who he said was usually just commenting on what was happening around him.

“(Bester) was a character that moved the story along, not just articulated the circumstances,” he told the Archive of American Television. “It was the Act II of my life in television.”

One of Koenig’s final performances as Chekov was in a 2015 fan-produced film, something he did with one important demand.

“My stipulation for ‘Star Trek: Renegades’ was that we killed off Chekov,” Koenig told TrekMovie.com. “I had exhausted everything I needed to say about him that needed to be said.”

Nonetheless, he went on to voice Chekov in 2023 for an episode of “Star Trek: Picard.”

The statement on Monday said that Koenig was with his daughter and niece at the time of his death.

It added that the late actor’s “legacy extends far beyond the screen.”

“Through countless convention appearances and interactions with fans, he shared his kindness, wit, and appreciation with everyone fortunate enough to meet him. He understood what ‘Star Trek’ meant to people and embraced the community that grew around it.”