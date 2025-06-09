Too early to say if coalition will survive, says Radrodro

[Photo: DPM Manoa Kamikamica, Biman Prasad and Aseri Radrodro at the FMA Town Hall last night] [Picture: Litia Cava]

SODELPA Leader Aseri Radrodro has declared that his party rejects the proposed constitution in its current form but stopped short of confirming that all three of its MPs will vote against the bill.

The distinction emerged during the Fijian Media Association town hall meeting where Radrodro was repeatedly questioned about whether the party’s position would translate into a united parliamentary vote.

Radrodro said the Social Democratic Liberal Party had convened a special general meeting after Parliament’s second reading of the bill, with members consulted around Fiji identifying provisions they wanted clarified or reviewed.

He specifically cited sections 47, 201, 202 and 203, although he did not explain in this exchange what changes the party wants made to each provision.

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Radrodro said SODELPA would write to the Prime Minister outlining its position and proposed revisions.

But when asked whether he was confident all three of the party’s MPs would vote no, he said they were part of one team and that the matter involved an internal party process.

That answer left the practical question of parliamentary support unresolved.

The party leader also faced a question about the future of the Coalition Government after the moderator referred to a warning from the Prime Minister that voting against the bill could lead to the coalition being dismantled.

Radrodro declined to speculate, saying it was too early to ask.