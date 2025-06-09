Lakeba benefits from upgraded solar systems

[Photo: Fiji Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport FACEBOOK]

Families in Lakeba, Lau, are benefiting from more reliable electricity following the completion of a solar hybrid system upgrade.

The project is expected to reduce diesel use by about 3,800 litres a month, saving an estimated $13,000 in fuel costs monthly.

The improved electricity supply is expected to support homes, schools, health facilities and local businesses.

The system is also designed to withstand Category Five cyclones.

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The project, valued at approximately $FJD 5.6 million was funded by the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand.

Solar installations under the project are now operational in Lakeba, Kadavu and Rotuma, helping improve electricity services in maritime communities.