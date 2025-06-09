Fiji look to address medication resistance

The Ministry of Health is working to strengthen hospital programmes to tackle antimicrobial resistance, which occurs when medicines become less effective against infections.

Acting Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr Tevita Qoriniasi says antimicrobial resistance was directly responsible for 1.14 million deaths worldwide in 2021.

He warns the figure could rise to 39 million deaths by 2050 without urgent action.

Speaking at a three-day workshop in Suva, Dr Qoriniasi says Fiji faces challenges due to limited staffing, laboratory capacity and infrastructure.

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He says hospital data shows an increase in resistant bacteria, making infections more difficult to treat.

The workshop is bringing together health professionals to identify barriers and develop practical ways to improve the use of antibiotics and infection prevention in hospitals.

Participants will also develop plans to address the challenges in their respective facilities.