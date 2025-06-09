Students targeted in alleged gang attacks

[Photo: FILE]

Three Year 10 students of Nabua Secondary School have allegedly been attacked by members of the Nabua Topline group.

Parents have raised raising concerns over repeated assaults and the police response to reports.

FBC News has been reliably informed that one student was attacked twice by two Year 8 students before his school bag was taken.

His family said he was tackled to the ground before other alleged members of the group joined in the assault.

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Another student, whose father is a military officer, sustained visible bruising to his face, while the third suffered a tear to his facial tissue.

FBC News understands that these are not isolated incidents, with similar attacks involving Nabua Secondary School students reportedly taking place.

Parents have also questioned the response from Nabua Police Station when the incidents are reported.

One parent claims that after reporting the assault on his child, police recorded his name but did not give him a case number.

The parent says this has left him concerned about whether the complaint has been formally recorded and what action will be taken.

FBC News has sought responses from the Ministry of Education and the Fiji Police Force on the alleged attacks and the concerns raised by parents.

This is a developing story.