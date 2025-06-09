Faith unites Bulikula before battle

[Source: Fiji Bulikula/Instagram]

For Vodafone Fiji Bulikula, the strength to compete on the world stage begins long before they step onto the rugby league field.

Faith remains at the heart of the team’s campaign, with players coming together in prayer and devotion each day, using their shared belief in God to strengthen their bond and remind them of the bigger purpose they represent.

Bulikula forward Teaghan Hartigan says singing ‘Noqu Masu’ is a special part of that connection, bringing the team together spiritually before they turn their attention to the

demands of the game.

Speaking during an interview with ABC Pacific’s That Pacific Show, Hartigan explained that faith is central to the team’s daily routine, with devotion sessions held at the beginning and end of each day.

“First of all, our camp and everything we do is revolved around God, thanking Him and dedicating everything to Him.”

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Hartigan says both the Bulikula and Vodafone Fiji Bati camps have a designated spiritual leader who guides the players throughout their campaigns, reinforcing the importance of faith within the national setup.

For the players, ‘Noqu Masu’, which translates to My Prayer carries a deeper meaning than simply singing a song before a match.

It is a moment to pause, give thanks, seek guidance and remember who they are playing for, while strengthening the unity that binds them as teammates and as Fijians.

Hartigan says that spiritual connection helps set the tone for the team, ensuring their purpose extends beyond what happens on the rugby league field.

“That’s something that’s really important to us and connects us all before we even think about football.”

For the Bulikula, the words of ‘Noqu Masu’ serve as a reminder that while preparation, discipline and teamwork are vital to success, their faith remains the foundation that brings them together.

They prepare to meet France at 2.20pm tomorrow.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.