Nadi keep it simple ahead of final

McDonald’s Nadi head coach Cohan Politini says his side is keeping things simple as they prepare for tomorrow’s Skipper Cup final against Nadroga in Lautoka.

Politini says the final week brings plenty of pressure, but Nadi is focused on sticking to its routine and staying consistent.

He adds training has centred on sharpening the players’ skills rather than making major changes.

Politini goes on to saythe team is concentrating on the habits that have served them well in recent weeks as they prepare for the title clash.

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Nadi last won the title in 2022 while Nadroga lifted the trophy two years ago.

The sides meet in the Skipper Cup final in Lautoka tomorrow at 3pm.

Nadroga will face Nadi in the Under-20 final at 11am. Nasinu will meet Namosi in the Marama final at 1pm, followed by the men’s Skipper Cup final at 3pm.

VITI Plus will stream the Marama and men’s finals on pay-per-view. Tickets cost $29 for viewers in Fiji and FJD $59 for viewers overseas.