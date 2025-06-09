RBF keeps interest rate at 0.25%

The Reserve Bank of Fiji has maintained its Overnight Policy Rate at 0.25 percent, as it continues to support economic activity and manage rising prices.

RBF Governor Ariff Ali says Fiji’s economy is performing better than expected, supported by tourism, consumer spending, investment and construction activity.

Visitor arrivals increased by 3.7 percent in the year to September compared to the same period last year.

However, Mr Ali warns that inflation remains high, standing at 6.8 percent in September, despite falling from 7.6 percent in August.

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He says higher prices for food, fuel, kava and utilities continue to put pressure on households.

Foreign reserves stood at around four billion dollars as of yesterday, enough to cover 5.6 months of retained imports.

The RBF says economic growth in 2026 is expected to be higher than its earlier forecast of 1.5 percent, although El Niño could affect growth next year.

The Bank will continue monitoring economic conditions and take action if needed to maintain price stability and protect foreign reserves.