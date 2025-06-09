Fijian women join international climate research

Harshna Charan, an Assistant Professor in Environmental Science at Fiji National University, and Sulueti Savou, a Petty Officer with Fiji Hydrographic Services, are part of the research voyage aboard Australia’s flagship marine research vessel, RV Investigator.

The vessel is returning to the Pacific after a decade, revisiting parts of the Pacific Ocean it had collected samples 10 years ago, to track the progression of climate change and understand marine ecosystems.

Savou says the opportunity is especially important as it is allowing Pacific people to play an active role in research into an ocean central to their culture, food security, and livelihoods.

She stresses that the ocean is not merely a resource for Pacific people, but is part of their identities and livelihoods, which makes it important for Pacific people to be able to contribute to the science surrounding their environment.

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Charan shares similar sentiments, saying Pacific scientists should be involved in studying their own environment rather than relying heavily on research conducted by other countries.

“I mean, we are the Pacific. And we, Pacific scientists, should be looking at their own environment, looking at their own region and understanding that. Often, we depend on other developed countries, which is great. They do help us. But it would be much better that we have Pacific Islanders also being part of this science.”

For 28-year-old Savou, the opportunity also comes with a personal sacrifice.

The mother of two says being away from them for almost three months is one of the hardest parts of taking part in the voyage.

However, she hopes to be a role model for her children and inspire them as they grow older.

“So, I carry the responsibility of being like a mother and also pursuing a career. Being away from my children is, uh, not really easy, but I hope that one day they will understand why I chose these opportunities just to pave the way for young women in all male-dominated field.”

Charan and Savou were selected through partnerships involving the Pacific Community and the Partnership for Observation of the Global Ocean, giving the two Fijians an opportunity to contribute to research with implications for the wider Pacific.