Patrick Stewart, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘X-Men’ actor, dead at 86

Patrick Stewart, legend of sci-fi and the stage, in 2022. [Photo Credit: CNN Entertainment]

Patrick Stewart, the gentlemanly British actor best known for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek” and later as the erudite mutant mentor Professor X in “X-Men,” has died at the age of 86, according to his spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak.

Stewart died at his Los Angeles home Wednesday night, after a “brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia,” read a statement shared by Novak. Both conditions are progressive brain disorders and do not have cures.

“We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invisible grace,” it said.

Stewart was most famed for his role in the hugely popular science fiction series “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” which ran from 1987 to 1994 and charted the adventures of the crew of the Starship Enterprise as it battled against evil forces in the galaxy. The franchise yielded several spin-offs. Stewart’s most recent turn as Picard came in the Paramount+ series “Star Trek: Picard,” which ran from 2020 to 2023. (Paramount+ and CNN share the same parent company, Skydance.)

Article continues after advertisement

William Shatner, who led the original “Star Trek” series, described Stewart as “a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor” who “brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did.”

Stewart continued working into his 80s. He will appear in the highly anticipated “Avengers: Doomsday,” where he reprised his role of Professor X, the telepathic founder of the X-Men. Marvel expressed its condolences at his death, remembering him as a “singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman.”