Seven players to depart for UK exchange

Seven players from the Lilian Amazons Rugby Club will travel to the United Kingdom this weekend to take part in an international player exchange program with England-based club Cheltenham North.

The initiative was established last year, and aims to provide emerging players with international experience, develop their skills and prepare them for potential national team selection in the future.

The seven players will join Cheltenham North for the 2026/2027 England Rugby Football Union season.

Last year, the Lilian Amazons sent four players to the United Kingdom under the same initiative, marking the beginning of the partnership between the two clubs.

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Cheltenham North Pathway Manager Nathan Smallcombe says the club is looking forward to welcoming the players and hopes to see the program expand, providing more opportunities for players to be part of the exchange in the future.

“We are committed to promoting women’s rugby at all levels, and we believe that hosting international players provides valuable competitive, cultural, and developmental opportunities for both the player and our club. Their skill, experience, and leadership will contribute positively to our squad and provide an excellent environment for their continued development as athletes.”

The seven players are scheduled to depart Fiji on Sunday, with further details of their stay and participation in the programme expected to be announced.