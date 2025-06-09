We must play the Nadroga way:Ratuniyarawa

[Pic:Nadroga Rugby/Facebook]

Nadroga captain Manueli Ratuniyarawa says reaching the Skipper Cup final is a significant achievement after a challenging season.

The team aimed to revive Nadroga’s style of rugby, built on quick hands, powerful running, and expressive play.

Ratuniyarawa, who recently signed with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, says Nadroga’s trophy cabinet is empty.

He says the team is pleased to have reached the final and earned the chance to challenge for the Inkk Farebrother Trophy.

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“Our fans’ expectations are high because of our history, and we understand that those who wore the Nadroga jersey before us expect us to play the type of rugby we’re known for, and the whole of Fiji knows it, too.”

The Skipper Cup and Subrails Marama Championship finals will be played in Lautoka on Saturday.

Nadroga will face Nadi in the Under-20 final at 11am. Nasinu will meet Namosi in the Marama final at 1pm, followed by the men’s Skipper Cup final at 3pm.

VITI Plus will stream the Marama and men’s finals on pay-per-view. Tickets cost $29 for viewers in Fiji and FJD $59 for viewers overseas.