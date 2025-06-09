Australia to reinstate law program

[Photo: Supplied]

Australia will reinstate the Law and Justice Cooperation Program in Fiji to support legal reforms, strengthen institutional capacity, and improve collaboration between the two countries.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Peter Roberts says the program will work with Fiji’s legal institutions on reform priorities.

This includes legislative drafting, legal policy, and implementation of the Law and Justice Sector Reform Roadmap.

Speaking at the Fiji Law Society’s annual convention in Nadi, Roberts highlighted that the programme will provide technical assistance, training, and institutional support within the Office of the Attorney-General, the Office of the Solicitor-General, and other institutions involved in legal reform.

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“We used to have a program a while ago. I’m not sure why it discontinued. But I’m very glad that it will be back. So, I think this is very important work. The law and justice sector protects rights and freedoms. It provides certainty to citizens and businesses, and allows disputes to be resolved peacefully, and of course it underpins confidence in government and fundamentally ensures the power of the state remains subject to law.”

As part of the initiative, the Australian High Commission will ahost a full-time representative from Australia’s Attorney-General’s Department next year to work on legal cooperation with Fiji.

The programme will also establish a more structured partnership between legal professionals and institutions in Fiji and Australia.

Roberts says the initiative follows discussions with Fijian counterparts to identify areas where Australia could provide support.

He adds that the cooperation will focus on Fiji’s priorities rather than imposing solutions developed in Australia.

The renewed programme will form part of broader cooperation under the Vuvale Partnership, alongside Australia’s expanded support for cyber security and digitalisation.