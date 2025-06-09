At least 90 dead in China's worst coal mine disaster in over 16 years

[Source: Reuters]

At least 90 ​people were killed in a gas explosion at a coal ‌mine in China’s northern province of Shanxi, the country’s deadliest mining accident since at least 2009.

The gas explosion occurred late on Friday at the Liushenyu ​coal mine in Qinyuan county, with 247 workers on duty ​underground, state media Xinhua reported.

The mine is operated by ⁠Shanxi Tongzhou Group Liushenyu Coal Industry, which was established in 2010 ​and is controlled by Shanxi Tongzhou Coal Coking Group, according to ​corporate database Qichacha.

Rescue operations were ongoing and the cause of the accident was under investigation, according to the local emergency management authority in Qinyuan. Shanxi is ​China’s coal-mining heartland.

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President Xi Jinping called for authorities to “spare no ​effort” in treating the injured and conducting search and rescue operations, while ordering a ‌thorough ⁠investigation into the cause of the accident and strict accountability in accordance with the law, according to Xinhua.