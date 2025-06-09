Yamal guides Barcelona to 3-1 win

[Source: Supplied]

Lamine Yamal scored one goal and created another as Barcelona extended their lead at the top of LaLiga with a 3-1 victory over Elche on Saturday.

Barcelona moved to 55 points from 22 matches, four ahead of Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Elche remained in 12th place with 24 points from 22 games.

Article continues after advertisement

Yamal opened the scoring for the visitors before Alvaro Rodriguez equalized for Elche in an end-to-end first half.

Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford struck to complete the win, sparing the blushes of wasteful Barca, who had 30 efforts on goal in the match.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.