Fijiana power into 5th place final

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side have booked their place in the 5th Place Final at the Singapore Sevens after a commanding 36–12 win over Great Britain in the semifinal.

Deadlocked at 12–12 at halftime, Fiji lifted their intensity in the second spell, dominating possession and finishing clinically to pull away from the British side at the Singapore National Stadium.

Reapi Ulunisau starred with a brilliant hat-trick, crossing in the 2nd, 4th, and 11th minutes to set the tone early for Fiji.

Kolora Lomani added another before the break to keep Fiji in the contest after Great Britain replied through Evelyn Clarke and Georgie Lingham.

In the second half, Fiji’s control of the breakdown and quick ball movement proved decisive.

Alfreda Fisher added to the score sheet, while Ulunisau and Ana Maria Naimasi added the extras to seal an impressive result.

Meanwhile, the men’s side will face New Zealand in the cup semifinal at 6.52pm tonight, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC TV.

